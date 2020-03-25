Patricia Altschul’s Son Whitney Sudler-Smith ‘Doesn’t Like’ Filming ‘Southern Charm,’ Has New Projects Coming

Patricia Alltschul shared his thoughts on the series last week.

Patricia Altschul appeared on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast, Everything Iconic, last week to discuss Southern Charm and during the episode, she admitted that her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, doesn’t like the theme song of the Bravo reality series, or appearing in front of the camera.

According to Altschul, Sudler-Smith isn’t a fan of the theme song, even though the rest of the cast, which includes Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Naomie Olindo, Austen Kroll, Cameran Eubanks, Chelsea Meissner, and Madison LeCroy, enjoys the tune.

“He has very… the people, the bands I’ve never heard of, he thinks it’s kind of a silly theme song,” Altschul explained to Pellegrino.

While Southern Charm fans may believe that Sudler-Smith has the power to change the soundtrack of the hit show, mainly due to the fact that he is not only one of the creators of the series, but also one of the show’s executive producers, Altschul noted that he actually doesn’t have as much pull over the series as some may assume. As she explained, because Sudler-Smith is a featured cast member on the show, it would be a conflict of interest if he were able to edit episodes.

Altschul then admitted that when it came to her son, he would prefer to be behind-the-scenes.

“He really doesn’t like to be on the show. He does it because they want him to be on the show. And they kind of like his snarkiness,” she explained.

“He’s friendly with everybody, even though he will call them to task whenever the occasion presents,” she continued. “But I think he prefers to go out for dinner with them, or drinks and not be filmed.

Although Sudler-Smith is expected to appear alongside his co-stars and friends in either a full-time or part-time position for Season 7, his mother confirmed that he is currently working on six or seven other big projects before saying that his role behind the cameras was where his real passion lies.

Sudler-Smith starred on Southern Charm in a full-time position for the series’ first three seasons. Then, ahead of Season 4, he took on a recurring role on the show.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, filming on the upcoming seventh season of Southern Charm began last month in Charleston, South Carolina, where the cast is based. At the time, Us Weekly magazine reported that a number of the stars of the show, including Kathryn Dennis, Madison LeCroy, Naomie Olindo, and Chelsea Meissner, had shared social media posts from production.