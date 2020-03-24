Thousands Of Liberty University Students Are Expected To Return To Campus Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Despite the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, Liberty University is preparing to open its doors for approximately 5,000 students when they return from their spring break this week, reports News Advance.

University President Jerry Falwell Jr. is one of the few universities in the country that has opted not to shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. Students will be allowed to live in their campus dorms as usual.

However, instead of meeting in classrooms for coursework, they will take classes online for the time being. Faculty members have also been instructed to come to campus despite classes moving online unless they have “valid health exemption.”

The president has taken a few other measures to limit the spread of the virus, including the shut down of dining halls with take-out options provided and suspension of campus visits. Group gatherings are also limited to no more than ten people at a time.

The article reports that as of Monday evening, there are at least 250 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state of Virginia, and at least seven people have died from the virus. The Virginia Department of Health recently announced the spread of COVID-19 to the Amherst and Bedford counties, making Falwell’s decision all the more baffling.

In defense of his controversial decision, Falwell said the university has a “responsibility to our students — who paid to be here, who want to be here, who love it here — to give them the ability to be with their friends, to continue their studies, enjoy the room and board they’ve already paid for and to not interrupt their college life.”

Falwell continued by saying that 99 percent of their student population was not at risk for the virus due to their age and lack of underlying health conditions.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

However, not everyone on the staff agreed with the president’s decision. English Professor Marybeth Davis Baggett published an opinion piece where she advocated for closing the campus.

“I think this decision is a recipe for disaster and I have been trying to push that as much as I have been able to internally.”

News Advance quoted one Liberty University senior, Christian Griffith, who had already returned to campus on Thursday last week. He said the campus was pretty empty but he was glad to have a place to stay in Lynchburg because his parents work for a medical center and he felt staying at home with them would put him more at risk than staying in the dorms.

Griffith claims he has stocked up on food and doesn’t intend to leave his dorm unless he has to.