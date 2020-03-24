Kevin Hart’s Wife, Eniko, Is Pregnant With The Couple’s Second Child

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko are expecting their second child together as a couple. Eniko shared a sweet photo of herself earlier today on Instagram to share the happy news.

According to Hollywood Life, the married couple already has a two-year-old son named Kenzo Kash Hart. Kevin also has a son and daughter from a previous relationship, Heaven Hart and Hendrix Hart.

Eniko cheerfully wrote that she was happy their house would soon be home to a “family of 6.” Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Eniko wanted to share some positive news to celebrate her and her husband’s new chapter. She didn’t disclose the gender of her child yet.

The photo showed a glowing Eniko wearing a sheer dress that showed off her adorable baby bump. She folded her arms across her chest and stood sideways so the camera could capture her shapely curves with emphasis on her belly. She also added a sepia-toned filter over the image to give it a more professional appearance.

Kevin shared the same picture of his wife on his own Instagram account. Celebrities like Nathalie Emanuel, Gabrielle Union, Karen Gillan, and many more liked and commented on Kevin and Eniko’s post to wish them the best during this happy new phase of their lives.

The Jumanji: The Next Level actor also commented on his wife’s post with countless emoji demonstrating his excitement, such as the dancing man emoji and several flame emoji.

“Congratulations! Be safe and enjoy pregnancy #2!!” wrote singer Christina Milian in Eniko’s comments section.

“Congratulations….this is so beautiful for you both!!! Blessings,” said Draya Michele, inserting a red heart emoji to her message.

Aside from the couples’ celebrity friends, numerous fans also flocked to their comments sections to congratulate the couple. Several people also thanked both Kevin and Eniko for sharing such happy news during a difficult time.

“Congrats!! I’m in labor at this very moment!!! Children are a blessing!” gushed one fan.

“Yayyyyyyy!!! At least we got some positive news today. Congratulations,” contributed a second user, adding several celebratory emoji to their comment.

“Yaaaaaayyyyy I hope it’s a girl for your sake! Lol,” joked a third person.

The timing couldn’t be better for the popular comedian who recently called for positivity amid the viral outbreak. He sent a message to his fans to remind them to be grateful for what they have in their life and to try and remain positive in the face of this hardship.