‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Shares Racy Video Of Herself Wearing Bra & Panties On Walk Of Fame

Boy Meets World actress Maitland Ward shared a throwback video of herself and Riley Reid when they hit the Hollywood Walk of Fame wearing nothing but matching bra and panty sets.

The adult film stars hit the streets several weeks back right across from a building that said, “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” In the clip, Maitland wore a dark pink pushup bra with matching panties that featured strategic cutouts. She left her red hair down, and it hung over her shoulders. Riley wore red thong underwear and a matching bra, and her hair fell in soft curls around her shoulders. Both women smiled and laughed a lot during the footage.

The women approached men on the street, and Riley held a magic wand style vibrator pretending it was a microphone. The few men who did stop wondered if the device was a microphone or a vibrator, and when they realized what it was, at least a couple of them seemed surprised. The women asked the ones they interviewed to show them pictures of their unmentionables, but it did not look like they had too many takers. At one point, Maitland grabbed her chest and jumped around a little.

Instagram users appeared to enjoy the fun-filled clip, which racked up nearly 67,000 views in a few hours. Plus, more than 13,000 hit the “like” button in support of the porn stars’ shenanigans, which would happen today due to social distancing and the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds also took the time to leave a message for the actresses in the reply section.

Maitland asked fans for suggestions for what she and her cohort could do next time they’re out and about, and they replied with some interesting ideas.

“Ask strangers about their favorite sex position,” suggested one Instagram user.

Other people admitted that they would not have been so shy about complying with the questions Riley and Maitland asked the men in their video.

“I would show anything you want,” one fan wrote.

“I would have been like hell yeah,” noted another person.

“Lol. I know it’s unspeakable, but some guys don’t have d*ck pics on their phones,” a third fan explained, including multiple laughing crying emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Maitland noted that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to social distancing and shelter in place orders for many large cities throughout the United States and in countries around the world, means her business is booming as people find ways to fill their time at home.