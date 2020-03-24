Nata Lee Flaunts Trim Waist In Tight Gray Pants On Instagram

Nata Lee is practicing social distancing in recent weeks but luckily for fans, she has been continuing to share some hot photos on her Instagram feed — including one earlier today that showed her in a pair of skintight gray pants. In the caption of the brand new photo update, Lee was on damage control already, telling her fans that she is currently isolated at home and taking care of her health but she is still sharing some hot throwback photos so they have something to occupy their time.

She tagged the update in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates where she struck a pose outside on a balcony. The famous DJ posed in profile, staring off into the distance with an inquisitive look on her face. The Instagram hottie rested one hand on the ledge, raising the other near her chin. Lee pulled her highlighted locks in a high and messy bun, tucking a few loose strands behind her ear. She let her body do the majority of the talking, wearing only a minor amount of jewelry including a pair of earrings and a small bracelet.

Lee sported a cropped jean jacket that was distressed with rips on her shoulder and back. The blond bombshell wore a pair of tight gray pants on the bottom, flaunting her trim waist and taut tummy as well. She completed the sexy look with a pair of chic aviator glasses, and within just moments of the update going live, it’s attracted more than 242,000 likes and 1,700-plus comments.

Some of the model’s fans took to the photo to rave over her beauty while countless others commented on the caption and thanked her for continuing to share content on her page amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A few more simply expressed their thoughts in emoji instead of words.

“Glad you’re safe, healthy and enjoying the outdoors during this unfortunate event. Hope to keep seeing more of you,” one follower wrote, adding a number of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Great shot and outfit. Glad to hear that you’re well. Take good care,” a second follower commented.

“I love you Nathalee, you look like awesome,” one more pointed out along with a red heart emoji.

Yesterday, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Lee posed for a sexy shot in the desert, that time on the back of a big ATV. The model looked dressed to please in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that rode high on her thighs, adding a white bra and cropped jean jacket to the look in a post that earned her rave reviews.