Catelynn Lowell Opens Up About Bond She Shares With ‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars: ‘We’re Blessed’

The Teen Mom OG stars have been sharing their lives on television since they were teenagers and now Catelynn Lowell is talking about the bond she shares with her co-stars.

“We just get each other on a different level,” Catelynn tells InTouch Weekly about Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood. All three were introduced to audiences on their Season 1 episodes of 16 and Pregnant before continuing to share their lives on Teen Mom.

“I haven’t experienced this lifestyle and the things that we share on camera and things like that with anybody else. … None of my friends really 100 percent understand it, but they do.”

She went on to explain that she can talk to them about certain things that not everyone would understand. That includes things like getting noticed when out in public, being shown “in tabloids,” and “people gossiping about you.”

“You know, we were the very first ones. … We helped create this show,” Catelynn said.

Only one other individual can say the same and that is Farrah Abraham. Farrah was also featured on the first season of 16 and Pregnant and went on to share her life on Teen Mom OG for many years. However, she was let go from the show back in 2018 and following her departure, Cheyenne Floyd was brought on to take her place. Catelynn notes that Cheyenne fits in with the group “perfectly.”

“She always fits in, and we all really enjoy her,” Catelynn added.

Cheyenne isn’t the only new cast member who was added to the show, though. Mackenzie McKee appeared on Season 4 of 16 and Pregnant and later on Teen Mom 3. She was added to the cast last season for the last few episodes before being brought on to the show full-time for the new season that is airing. The InTouch report notes that Mackenzie did not travel to Indiana to meet up with Amber. It is unclear if she will talk about her thoughts on her co-stars arrest on the show or not.

The trip to see Amber will be shown on the new episode which airs Tuesday night. Maci recently opened up about the trip and admitted that it was “intense.”

“We’re blessed to be able to have a friendship like we do,” Catelynn said noting that Maci once said, “They say once you’re friends for 10 years, you’re friends for a lifetime.”

For the three Teen Mom OG girls, it is going on 11 years of friendship.