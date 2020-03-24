Polina Malinovskaya Goes Topless Under Open Cardigan For Triple-Photo Update

Polina Malinovskaya slayed in a sexy new Instagram update that left almost nothing to the imagination with the model sporting an open cardigan with absolutely nothing underneath. The gorgeous new post included not just one but three new shots for her 1.2 million fans.

In the first image in the series, the Russian model was photographed from the bottom of her chest to the top of her head, looking directly into the camera with a seductive stare. She styled her long locks down and straight, adding a straight part right down the middle of her head. Malinovskaya held a large crystal drinking glass in one hand, using her forearm to cover her right breast. She covered her left breast with the other hand, also showcasing her beautiful nails.

The second image in the deck offered a better view, that time with the bombshell rocking an open white cardigan that exposed her chest. Once again, Malinovskaya covered her curves with her arms but ample cleavage was still visible in the steamy shot. The cutie looked to be wearing a minor application of makeup that included a light blush on her cheeks. Other than that, she appeared to go au-natural, letting her true beauty shine through. The last photo in the set showed the model posing in a similar fashion, opening her cardigan to flaunt her chest.

The post was an instant hit with the bikini model’s fans, raking in over 167,000 likes in addition to well over 1,000 likes and counting. Most of the her fans were quick to rave over her beautiful body while countless others chimed in to let her know that they are big admirers. A few more made their thoughts known by using emoji instead of words.

“I definitely can’t with you, you are from another planet,” one Instagrammer raved, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of their post.

“Perfect beauty I love the style,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Absolutely gorgeous, I would love to be stuck with someone as beautiful as you in quarantine,” one more social media user added along with a number of flame emoji.

Last week. The Inquisitr shared that the Instagram bombshell plugged retailer PrettyLittleThing in casual but sexy outfit. Along with a pair of loose fitting gray sweats that had the “PLT” logo in the upper left corner of her leg, the model sizzled in a snug blue crop top that had a big knot in the middle. That post also attracted a ton of attention on social media.