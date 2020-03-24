Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Has Coronavirus GoFundMe Shut Down, But It Could Come Back

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence was just trying to do something nice for coronavirus victims. He and his girlfriend, Marissa Mowry set up a GoFundMe geared towards raising money for those who were adversely affected by the disease. Unfortunately, because Lawrence still plays for Clemson, he is governed by NCAA rules.

Those rules tend to be all over the place, especially when it comes to what kind of money a student-athlete can or cannot raise or make. FanSided reported the organization shut down the GoFundMe site not long after it was started.

The account was started on Monday and did manage to raise $2,670 before it was closed. The basis for the shutdown was players cannot take earn money off their name, image or likeness. Because he was touting the GoFundMe the NCAA felt as though he was doing exactly that.

It’s one of those rules that might actually go away in the next few years. The organization has even said they are starting to look at how players could do this in a fair and balanced way. They are actually looking at ways players can make money for themselves. Lawrence was looking to make money for other people.

While it’s possible he was planning on keeping the money, it seems unlikely since people would have been aware of the money raised and by who. Instead, the NCAA decided it needed to follow a set of rules that are specifically laid out so that players are not able to make a profit based on their public standing.

After Lawrence and Mowry announced the fund had been shut down, there was a public outcry about the heartlessness of the situation. Plenty of entities have seen that the situation the world is in is extraordinary and the old rules don’t apply while the coronavirus sweeps across the globe.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NCAA reportedly softened its stance. Pete Thamel posted on Twitter that the organization has reached out to Clemson to try and work out a compromise. Thamel added they are going to leave it up to the individual university to decide whether efforts like the one Lawrence started will be allowed. Thamel also said it was to be made clear this was an understanding of the situation and not a rule that was going to be changing in the long term.

What that decision means is that it would appear Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry can restart their GoFundMe in the coming days. All of that contingent on Clemson giving the go-ahead.