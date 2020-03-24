Universal Studios Hollywood And Universal Orlando Resort Extend Closures To Mid-April Due To Coronavirus

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought about longer closures for Universal's theme parks.

The coronavirus outbreak is causing closures and issues all around the world, and many locations are having to extend their original plans and dates. Late on Tuesday afternoon, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood announced that their temporary closures are going to be extended nearly three weeks into mid-April.

Less than two weeks ago, the announcement was first made to close theme parks through the end of March as reported by The Inquisitr. At first, the theme parks were closed with CityWalk and the resort hotels quickly following up once all guests could make the proper travel accommodations to get home.

Universal did state that they were going to continue to monitor the situation in case changes needed to be made, and that has now happened.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, the official Twitter account of the Universal Orlando Resort announced the extension of the closure. The theme parks and CityWalk will remain closed at least through Sunday, April 19, 2020. That puts a tentative reopening date at Monday, April 20, but that will depend on further monitoring and information.

Here's the latest news.

As stated in the announcement, the Universal Orlando Resort hotels have also temporarily suspended operations and that will remain in place for this time.. The monitoring of how things are going with the outbreak of the coronavirus will continue as well as it is not yet known if further changes are warranted.

Barely 15 minutes after the closure announcement from Universal Orlando, the parks in California followed up with a similar announcement. Universal Studios Hollywood has also announced that its theme park and CityWalk will remain closed through April 19, 2020.

Update from Universal Studios Hollywood

The closures of the Universal parks on both coasts began on March 15 and to be shuttered for two weeks is nearly unprecedented. With the temporary closures being extended through April 19, that will mark longer than a full month that not a single guest will walk into the theme parks.

As of this writing, there has been no word from Walt Disney World or Disneyland as to their plans during the coronavirus outbreak. They have already announced that they will be closed through the end of March with a possible reopening date of April 1, but they are also closely monitoring the situation and will make adjustments as necessary.

Universal will continue to pay its salary team members at their current rate with hourly full-time and party-time team members also being paid based on their average weekly hours. This has been happening since the initial closure dates and will keep going through the extension.

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort are extending their temporary closures due to the coronavirus outbreak. The safety and health of its team members and guests are the most important which have led to staying closed at least through April 19, 2020. A definite reopening date is not yet known, but more will be known as the days go on and the situation is monitored.