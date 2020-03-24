Issa Vegas Gets Flirty In Minuscule White Bikini

Issa Vegas gave her fans with cabin fever a whole lot to be excited about in a brand new Instagram share that showed her in a minuscule white bikini. The popular YouTuber wears a number of hats in her life including that of a fitness coach and fashion model and in pretty much every social media share, she rocks a sexy bikini — which was definitely the case earlier today.

In the short clip, the Instagram hottie strutted her stuff in front of the camera in an effort to promote the popular Bang Energy drink. The fun post was set to music, showing the bombshell sporting a sexy white bikini that fit her like a dream. The teeny top had the typical triangle cut, dipping low into her chest and showing generous amounts of cleavage. The bottoms were equally snug, tucking into her bottom and allowing the model to put on a cheeky display for her viewers.

In the majority of the clip, she sported a large purple Bang Energy backpack as well as a white Adidas visor. The Latina beauty tucked her tresses behind the cap, letting most of her flowing mane fall well past her chest. Vegas added a very natural looking application of makeup that included mascara, eyeliner, and lipgloss.

“Only I always wear the same clothes even if I have a lot? This is my favorite bikini. I even wear it for camping with Bang Energy,” she wrote in the caption of the post in Spanish.

Since the update went live for her 5.8 million fans, it’s earned the blond cutie a ton of attention with over 29,000 likes and 500-plus comments. Most followers were quick to rave over her fit bod while countless others only used emoji to express their feelings.

“The truth when you like something you use it until you no longer hahahah. Blessings cute,” one fan commented, adding a smiley face emoji to the end of their comment.

“You are incredible! Love all your posts,” a second fan complimented.

“My love, go protect yourself from the coronavirus and be safe,” one more of Vegas’ fans suggested.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the model sizzled in the same tiny bikini, sharing a post with her fans on Instagram again. In the multi-photo update, the model showed off her silly side, posing in a number of different ways with funny faces. Her toned body was very much on display and like her latest add, that one earned her rave reviews from fans.