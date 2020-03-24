‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Shares Sweet Birthday Note From Boyfriend John Janssen On Instagram

Shannon Beador's boyfriend of nine months sent her a sweet message in honor of her birthday.

Shannon Beador and her boyfriend, John Janssen, appear to be going strong amid production on the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which was recently put on hold.

While celebrating her 56th birthday with Janssen and her family, including her twin daughters Stella and Adeline, the longtime reality star shared a sweet note she received from Janssen on her special day on Instagram with her fans and followers and right away, her audience members were swooning at the romantic gesture.

After typing out a couple of hash tags about the note being the “best gift ever” after feeling “blessed,” Beador pasted Janssen’s entire message in the comments section of a photo post, which featured the two of them in the Bravo Clubhouse last year.

At the start of Janssen’s letter, he noted that he and Beador began dating nine months ago when the timing wasn’t great for either of them. As he explained, he wasn’t in the right from of mind to commit to someone and just wanted to find balance in his life. Meanwhile, Beador, he said, wasn’t looking for a relationship either. Instead, she was enjoying time with friends following the emotional end of her 17-year marriage to David Beador two years prior.

Ever since their first date, Beador and Janssen have been inseparable, which Janssen noted hadn’t happened in his previous relationships. According to his note, he never spent such concentrated time with one person in his entire life but never gets sick of being around Beador.

“You are my person; the one I was meant to be with, the one that makes me feel whole,” he gushed.

“I have never believed that a woman could be so loving, generous, intelligent, creative, determined, funny, fun loving, hardworking, successful, down to earth, nurturing, protective, loyal, encouraging and have my back no matter what. Then I met you; you are all of that and more,” Janssen continued. “You are my forever and ever amen.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beador appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live last December, via Bravo TV, and during the taping, host Andy Cohen questioned her about whether or not she and Janssen had plans to get married. In response, Beador said that while she’s never been happier and didn’t even think it was possible for her to be so happy, she wasn’t in a rush to tie the knot with Janssen.

Beador then took aim at her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Kelly Dodd, by suggesting that she’s not like her and wouldn’t be getting engaged after three months of dating as Dodd did with her current fiancé, Rick Leventhal.