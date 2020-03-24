Doina Barbaneagra Sizzles In A Pink Snakeskin Bikini In New Instagram Post

Moldovan beauty Doina Barbaneagra took to Instagram today to flaunt her incredibly toned body in a skimpy bikini set from Fashion Nova. The stunner’s new update saw her looking nothing short of gorgeous as she dipped her lower body in a swimming pool, seemingly about to enjoy a swim.

The model was snapped while enjoying a day outdoors in Bali, Indonesia. According to the geotag, the photo was taken in Prasana by Arjani Resorts. In the snap, Doina was standing in the shallow part of a swimming pool in water up to her upper thighs. The pool was situated at the edge of a mountainous area with a few cushioned sun beds near it. She posed with her hip popped to the side, her hands raised to her head, as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze.

The bombshell’s pink snakeskin two-piece — which exposed a generous amount of cleavage as well as her hips — boasted classic triangle cups that barely contained her breasts. She sported matching bikini bottoms that had thin straps tied on the sides of her curvy hips. The sexy swimsuit exposed her taut stomach and her lean thighs.

Doina accessorized with layers of silver chain belt, wrapped around her slim waist. Despite being at the pool, she wore a full face of makeup that consisted of darkened brows, well-blended eyeshadow, several layers of mascara, and a brown-toned lipstick. Meanwhile, her brunette locks were down and hanging on her back.

Being stuck at home due to the lockdown measures in Austria, the Vienna-based model seemingly missed her life outdoors. In the caption, she “wished” she was back in “Bali.” She also tagged her outfit sponsor, Fashion Nova in the post.

Among Doina’s 599,000 Instagram followers, many were quick to comment on her sizzling hot snapshot. Within two hours of going live on the social media website, the latest update received over 9,000 likes and almost 100 comments. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to drop compliments on her killer figure, while others opted to express their admiration through a mix of emoji.

“You are my motivation for home workouts. Seriously, you look so hot and beautiful,” one of her followers commented on the post, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“I wish I was stuck there with you. You are so beautiful, better than the background,” another admirer gushed.

“That really shows your amazing beauty and perfect body,” a third Instagram follower wrote.

“I’m with you. I think this photo here will help. Thank you!” added a fourth one.