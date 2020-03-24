Maci Bookout Talks ‘Intense’ Trip To Support Amber Portwood After Arrest

Maci Bookout is opening up about supporting Amber Portwood through her arrest last year, something that fans will watch on the new season of Teen Mom OG.

After Amber’s July 2019 arrest for domestic battery, her costars traveled to Indiana to be there for her. Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, and Maci Bookout all made the trek and where there for her during one of her court hearings. Opening up to Too Fab, Maci revealed that the trip was “intense.”

“It was, well, I don’t want to say stressful. But, I guess intense is a better word,” Maci said about the trip to see Amber.

Even though it was “intense,” she explained that it was good to get to meet up with everyone.

“I know that we were able to kind of get Amber in a better place, you know, mentally because she had kind of just been isolating herself,” Maci explained.

As can be imagined, Amber was likely stressed out with everything that was going on. Maci noted that saying the cast was happy to be able to “be there for her” and to giver her some “time to laugh.”

Since late last year, Amber has been staying off of social media, but she has still kept in contact with her friends, according to Maci. The mom-of-three revealed that she and Amber text one another every once in a while to “check in on each other.”

“It’s one of those things where, you definitely don’t want to keep talking about it and bringing it up. But, definitely we still check in with each other and see how each other’s doing and how our families are doing and stuff like that.”

While the girls may not hang out all the time, they have all shared the unique experience of being on the hit reality television show. For Maci, Amber, and Cate, they have all been sharing their lives since they were teenagers and, as a result, have that special connection.

As a preview for the new episode shows, Maci sits down with her husband, Taylor McKinney to talk about the arrest of her friend, admitting that she feels “helpless.” However, he encourages her to be there for Amber and support her, pointing out that she doesn’t have to agree with the things that happened.

For Maci, while a large part of her storyline will follow her reaction to Amber’s arrest, co-parenting with her ex, Ryan Edwards, is something that will still be shown. In fact, Maci recently revealed that her relationship with her ex is improving after a few tumultuous years.