Michelle Obama Partners With DJ D-Nice For Instagram ‘Couch Party’ Voter Registration Drive

Former first lady Michelle Obama apparently knows an opportunity when she sees it. Last weekend, DJ D-Nice set Instagram on fire with a virtual dance party and now he’s teaming up with Obama for a voter registration “Couch Party.”

D-Nice shared the details about the upcoming event via his Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon. He said that the event will be held Wednesday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and fans are already showing their excitement.

The DJ said that he’s partnering with Obama’s When We All Vote organization to entertain followers during the live Instagram event. As he is playing a set, volunteers will be texting eligible voters and helping them register to vote in the upcoming elections.

This new event comes just days after D-Nice generated buzz for an hours-long set that brought in around 100,000 viewers over the course of the virtual party. Obama herself popped in for a bit, as CNN shared. When the DJ noticed Obama’s presence, he was blown away and couldn’t hide his excitement.

Given D-Nice’s reaction to Obama’s appearance, and the popularity of the event itself, it makes a lot of sense for the two to team up for a voter registration event.

The announcement of this upcoming event has already generated a lot of buzz among the popular DJ’s followers. Within just four hours, nearly 95,000 people had liked the post on D-Nice’s Instagram page. More than 5,700 comments were added as well. It appears that Wednesday’s Couch Party is going to attract plenty of participation just like last weekend’s “Club Quarantine” party did.

According to TMZ, Obama wasn’t the only celebrity who stopped in to make their presence known at D-Nice’s previous virtual dance party. Those who followed along also saw notes pop up from Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna, Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders, among many other famous folks.

D-Nice followed up Saturday’s event with another round on Sunday and plenty of celebrities checked in during that run as well, including Mariah Carey, Timbaland, Usher, Jadakiss, Spike Lee, Tyson Beckford, and many others.

Chances seem good that there will be another full slate of famous names will be popping up with comments over the course of Wednesday’s joint Couch Party organized by Obama and D-Nice.

If nothing else, many people will be watching to see if advance notice of this upcoming event can help it top the attendance of last Saturday’s virtual pop-up dance party.