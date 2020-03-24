‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Devon & Amanda Reach An Understanding

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, March 25 reveal a whole new understanding between Devon and Amanda when they end up finding something to work toward together, which is helping others in Genoa City.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) are able to find common ground, according to SheKnows Soaps. Amanda’s arrival in Genoa City left Devon stunned because she looked so much like his late wife, Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Plus, Amanda was involved in Colin’s (Tristan Rogers) fake will scheme that ended with Colin stealing Katherine Chancellor’s fortune, so naturally, Devon assumed the worst. It seemed to be far too much of a coincidence that Amanda was Hilary’s doppelganger. For a time, Devon did not treat Amanda very well, and his girlfriend Elena (Brytni Sarpy) was not thrilled about her either. Devon also admitted that seeing Amanda reminded him of all he’d lost in Hilary and their unborn child, which made things more difficult for him during this time.

However, despite losing his fortune for a time, and despite mourning Hilary and their baby, Devon and Elena managed to create a wonderful new clinic with Nate’s (Sean Dominic) help. Their clinic will help those who need it most in Genoa City, ensuring that people have access to medical care, and it is a fantastic thing they’ve been able to do. Upon hearing their plans and seeing some of the people that the clinic will help, Amanda also realized that she wanted to do her part to help people in need, too, instead of moving forward with corporate or other types of clients.

It seems like Devon and Elena will end up welcoming Amanda’s help despite their past differences. After all, their main goal is to help those less fortunate, and many of their clients may also need legal services, which Amanda can offer. It’s a win-win for everyone as long as Devon can handle seeing somebody who looks just like Hilary day in and day out.

Speaking of looking like Hilary, Amanda recently opened up to Nate about her past, and she shared that she’d grown up in foster homes. When Nate asked about Amanda looking for her biological family, she wasn’t too open to even discussing it. Given that Amanda doesn’t know much about them, there is a decent chance that she is Hilary’s twin, which would undoubtedly be a shock for everyone, and it could make a big difference for Devon in how he treats Amanda.