‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton Pose On Cancun Beach In Sweet Anniversary Pic

The Netflix fan favorites look happy and in love one year after their TV wedding was filmed.

Love Is Blind star Lauren Speed posted a sweet photo from an anniversary trip to Mexico with her husband, Cameron Hamilton. In a new photo posted to Instagram, the popular star of the Netflix dating experiment is seen snuggling up to her man as they stand on the beach in Cancun.

In the photo, Lauren is wearing a yellow patterned two-piece swimsuit, while Cameron sports tropical swim trunks and sunglasses. The lovebirds are each holding a glass of champagne as they share a sweet toast with the ocean and a beautiful blue sky in the background.

In the caption to the post, Lauren revealed that the photo is a throwback from the couple’s one-year anniversary trip last year. The Netflix star also revealed during the trip the couple went to the beach almost every day to enjoy the sand, sun, and champagne.

Lauren also noted that she is nearing 2 million followers on Instagram, and she thanked fans for their love and support. The Atlanta model and video producer also teased that she’s “gotta do something special” when she hits the 2 million mark, and she added a “hmmm” to the end of her post.

It’s no surprise that fans flocked to the comments section of the post to call Lauren and Cam “couple goals” and to offer suggestions on what they should do once they hit 2 million followers.

“Do another TikTok for 2M,” one fan wrote.

“For 2M we need a YouTube video,” another added.

‘Try for a baby at 2M… that’s what we are all waiting for,” a third fan wrote.

Others praised the couple for their beautiful relationship.

“You two show the beauty of an interracial relationship,” one fan wrote. “My BF and I cried (mostly me lol) watching Love is Blind. Definitely favorite couple.”

Lauren and Cameron are one several successful couples from the binge-worthy reality show, but it’s clear they are fan favorites. While the too-cute couple’s wedding was only recently shown on Love is Blind, the reality show was filmed in 2018, so they have actually been married for more than a year-and-a-half already.

Lauren and Cameron’s throwback pic comes just some fans are requesting for them to host the second season of Love is Blind. The hit dating show was recently given a two-season renewal by Netflix. Original hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey have already announced they will return for season 2 of the show, which will be filmed in Chicago.