Mathilde Tantot Strips Down For Scandalous Instagram Update

Instagram sensation Mathilde Tantot had her 5.2 million Instagram followers tantalized with her latest post. The blond bombshell frequently flaunts her curves in skimpy attire, but for her latest post, a sizzling double update, she wore nothing at all beyond a strategically placed towel.

Mathilde took the opportunity to get some fresh air and opted to take the photos outside, adding to the risque vibe of the shots. In the first snap, the blond bombshell faced away from the camera and showcased her tempting curves. She held a small towel in front of her body, which covered up her breasts and part of her stomach. Her pert derriere was still on full display in the look, and a hint of a tattoo was peeking out from beneath the towel on her hip.

Mathilde’s long blond locks were styled in a half-up style, and cascaded down her back. Her shadow was visible on the textured wall behind her, and her entire body was bathed in the glow of the setting sun.

In the second snap she shared, Mathilde zoomed the camera out a bit, showing off even more of her incredible legs. The towel draped down her body, covering up some of her thigh and calf, and she kept her face averted from the camera. A few strands of her long blond locks fell in front of her face, and a peek of her long lashes were visible.

Mathilde’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snaps, and the shots of her stripped down physique racked up over 358,500 likes within just three hours. Many of her fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the smoking hot update, and the post received 1,964 comments within the same time span.

“OMG YAAAS GIRL, good vibes and support you forever,” one fan said, followed by two purple heart emoji.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” another fan commented, loving the glimpse at Mathilde’s nude physique.

“Ok stop playin and post a pic of yo pretty face,” another fan said, wanting to see more of Mathilde’s features rather than just her curves.

“Perfect body,” one follower added.

Mathilde has been tantalizing her eager Instagram followers lately with her spicy posts. Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she went braless in a tight top by the online retailer Fashion Nova. Mathilde kept the look somewhat casual by adding a pair of baggy sweatpants, but her hourglass physique — and a NSFW glimpse of her ample assets — were on full display in the snap.