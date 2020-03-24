Kristen Doute Reveals Thoughts On New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members, Confirms She’s Close To Just Two

Kristen Doute doesn't get along with everyone.

Kristen Doute and her Vanderpump Rules cast mates were joined by five new full-time cast members during the show’s eighth season, including Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens, Danica Dow, Brett Caprioni, and Charli Burnett, and during a chat with Heather McDonald earlier this month, Doute revealed her thoughts on the newbies.

While appearing on McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast, which was shared with fans on YouTube, Doute said there were “so many” new people on the show before confirming she was only “really close” to Kathan and Boyens.

After stating that she liked Caprioni, Doute said the two of them aren’t super close and only hang out from time to time. She then agreed with McDonald that Caprioni briefly dated Scheana Marie prior to filming on the series’ currently airing season, even though they each suggested their time together was nothing more than a fling.

Continuing on, Doute said that while she believed a number of her new co-stars were great additions and added that they’ve become really good friends of her, some of the other people can kick rocks because they do not really bring anything significant to the show.

According to Doute, Boyens wasn’t actually new to the group. Although he was new to viewers on Vanderpump Rules, Doute noted that because he had been managing TomTom, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s restaurant in West Hollywood for years, he was well known by the majority of the Bravo cast.

Also during the interview, Doute opened up about the party fans saw on the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules, which was held at Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s house, during which they spent plenty of time with their new co-stars.

“It was very much like an icebreaker for them, and even for us,” Doute said of the moment the OGs and the newbies interacted for the first time on the show.

“Everyone was a little on edge so it was like, ‘Okay, lets act like a bunch of 25-year-olds,” Doute added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute was caught spending time with Kathan and other members of the Vanderpump Rules cast last August before Kathan’s addition to the show was announced. At the time, Doute and Kathan joined Ariana Madix and Brittany Cartwright for a group visualization meditation session with a woman named Serah D’Laine and after the meeting, a photo of the group was shared by Doute on her Instagram page.