‘Pump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Looks Back On Jax Taylor Hookup, Reveals Katie Maloney Spilled The Beans

Kristen Doute looked back on her controversial past hookup with Jax Taylor during a recent appearance on Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop.

Just as Taylor was seen tying the knot with his now-wife, Brittany Cartwright, who is one of Doute’s closest friends, the Vanderpump Rules cast member and author spoke to the comedian and host about the way in which her hookup with Taylor was exposed before revealing whether or not she would have ultimately come clean.

“At the very beginning of like how it even came out… It was Katie [Maloney],” Doute confirmed, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

According to Doute, Taylor shared the news of their hookup with one of their mutual female friends, who is no longer in their lives and was never seen on show, and that friend told Maloney, who spilled the beans during a drunken night.

“It’s a blessing in disguise. Thank God it just came out [and] we got it over with. It just kind of like, loose lips… It slipped out from Katie’s mouth,” Doute explained.

While dealing with the shocking revelation on Vanderpump Rules, and off, was certainly not a great experience for Doute, who was ultimately slapped in the face by Stassi Schroeder, Taylor’s former girlfriend, she told McDonald she was glad that her hookup with Taylor was exposed when it was.

When McDonald then asked Doute if she would have ever come forward with the revelation if the friend had never shared it with Maloney, Doute said she thought she would before admitting that she had no plans to expose her affair with Taylor at the time when it happened years ago.

As Doute explained, she believes the hookup with Taylor would have eaten away at her at some point before noting that she is much more grown up and mature now than she was when she and Taylor slept together behind the back of her former boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, who was Taylor’s best friend at the time.

Doute went on to say that her past hookup with Taylor was a “lesson learned.”

“Just don’t f**k up. Just don’t do it. Learn from those mistakes and just don’t,” Doute added.

