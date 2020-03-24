Braunwyn Windham-Burke Shares Photo Of ‘RHOC’ Season 14 Cast, Says She Misses People

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is missing her co-stars.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke looked back on the past year as she wished her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Shannon Beaedor, a Happy Birthday on Instagram on March 24.

Just days after she and her husband, Sean Burke, ran into Beador and her boyfriend, John Jassen, at a park, the mother of seven took to her social media page, where she shared a series of photos of herself, Beador, and their co-stars, including the cast of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“Oh what a difference a year makes!!! Happy Birthday [Shannon Beador], there won’t be any crazy dancing on tables (together) or [drunken] make outs this year, but damn I miss having fun with you,” Windham-Burke wrote in the caption of her post.

Earlier this month, just weeks into production on the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Windham-Burke, Beador, and their co-stars, including Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter, were put on hiatus due the ongoing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Since then, the entire state of California, where they reside, was put on a “shelter in place” order, which restricts them from leaving home unless it is absolutely crucial.

As Windham-Burke’s caption continued, the reality star said that she misses people from the cast. What she didn’t reveal is whether she was referring to the former cast members of Season 14, including Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, who quit the series in January, or the current cast, many of whom she hasn’t seen since production on Season 15 was halted.

While Windham-Burke never got along with Gunvalson, she and Judge appeared to hit it off with one another during Season 15 and actually engaged in a pretty steamy make-out session at one point on the show.

In response to Windham-Burke’s post, Beador wrote, “Thank you my friend (and neighbor) You are incredibly sweet. Fun times are ahead!”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an article shared by Radar Online earlier this year suggested that after the exits of longtime Real Housewives of Orange County cast members Gunvalson and Judge, Windham-Burke was headed for the lead role on Season 15.

“Braunwyn is going to be the star of the show now,” a source told the outlet at the time. “They’ve recruited her friends in the casting pool to build a clique around her.”

Following Gunvalson and Judge’s exits, the returning members of the show have been spotted with rumored newbie Elizabeth Vargas.