Anastasiya Kvitko Rocks Skintight Black Bodysuit In Sizzling Instagram Video

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko thrilled her 10.7 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling video in which she showcased her buxom curves. The video was another addition to her collaboration with the beverage company Bang Energy, and Anastasiya made sure to tag the company in the caption of the post.

In the sexy update, the voluptuous stunner rocked a skintight black bodysuit that clung to every inch of her curves. The ensemble didn’t show off any skin at all, as it had a high neckline, long sleeves, and was cropped right at her ankles. However, the figure-hugging silhouette of the ensemble meant that Anastasiya’s curves were on full display. The suit hugged her ample assets, dipping in at her slim waist, before stretching back out over her curvaceous hips and derriere.

The bodysuit had a simple zip down the back, and gave the bombshell an otherwise seamless look. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of pointed-toe black high heels with white straps, and also added an understated silver watch to accessorize.

The stunner’s long blond locks cascaded down her back in a straight, sleek style. She didn’t include a location in the geotag of her post, but the stunner seemed to be at some sort of shopping location, as she strutted around in front of shops. In one picture, she leaned against a white wall while palm trees were visible in the background, giving the video a bit of a tropical flair.

Anastasiya’s makeup was neutral in the post, with just enough to accentuate her natural beauty. The beverage she sipped was a Cotton Candy-flavored drink, and came in a black can with pink details.

Anastasiya’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot update, and the post received 69,900 views within just one hour. Many of her fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the video, and the post racked up 575 comments within the same brief time span.

“Beautiful outfit your hair looks beautiful,” one fan said, not sure which part of Anastasiya to focus on.

“Gorgeous,” another fan added, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“I think I liked this video 10 times lol,” one follower said.

“Astonishing beautiful gorgeous queen,” another follower added.

While Anastasiya may not have had too much actual skin on display in this particular video, the Russian beauty isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves in much more revealing attire. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she showcased her killer curves in lingerie that left little to the imagination.