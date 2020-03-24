‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Reveals She And Ryan Edwards’ Relationship Has Improved

Maci Bookout and her ex are making progress.

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards are finally making some positive progress in their co-parenting relationship.

After Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, spent the past couple of years completely estranged from Edwards after being granted with a restraining order against him, the mother of three will soon be making strides in a different direction on episodes of the currently airing eighth season of Teen Mom OG.

During a March 24 interview with Us Weekly magazine, Bookout revealed that while she “still only deals with or speaks to [Ryan’s parents] Jen and Larry,” the idea of all co-existing with him as they raise their 11-year-old son, Bentley Edwards, isn’t completely “unfathomable.”

“There are some times that are coming up on the season that we are actually in the same room together, doing the best that we can for Bentley’s sake,” Bookout revealed. “It’s definitely not unreachable, but it’s still just a thing where I think baby steps are best and definitely not forcing anything that that doesn’t seem like it would happen naturally.”

Bookout and McKinney, who are parents to two of their own children, including four-year-old daughter Jayde Carter and three-year-old son Maverick Reed, were granted a two-year restraining order against Edwards after he allegedly sent the couple a number of threatening messages.

According to Us Weekly magazine, Bookout said in May of last year that she and Edwards, who had just been released from jail after serving time for heroin possession and theft, “don’t really have a relationship” with one another. As she explained, their co-parenting relationship wasn’t either positive or negative because it simply didn’t exist.

While Bookout does her best to shield Bentley from the negative things his father has gone through in recent years, she confirmed to the magazine that the child was in the loop with why they didn’t raise him together. Bookout also noted that because she and her family are on television, it would be extremely difficult for her to keep secrets from him.

Bookout went on to say that two-month-old Stella, the second child of Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is “so freaking cute” before adding that Bentley is completely in love with her.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Standifer shared a photo of her adorable daughter on Instagram earlier this month and in the comments section of her post, she praised Edwards, who is also the father of her son Jagger, for being “very attentive and a great dad.”