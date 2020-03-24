Bru Luccas Shows Off Exquisite Curves In Low-Cut Butterfly Swimsuit On Instagram

Bru Luccas slipped into another hot piece of swimwear on Instagram earlier today. The brunette bombshell is most well-known for showing off her tanned figure in a wide variety of bikinis. Yet, earlier today, she switched things up a bit by posting a photo in a sexy one-piece instead.

The model leaned against a sliding door in the photo with a balcony just behind her. Luccas faced the camera head-on, gazing seductively into the lens with an honest look on her face. The Brazilian beauty made her facial features pop in an alluring application of makeup that included light pink blush on the rounds of her cheeks. She seemed to focus on her eyes, rocking a dark mascara on her long lashes in addition to a smoky liner on the top and bottoms of her lids. The model also added some filler to her thick brows, completing the application with a subtle pink gloss on her lips.

Luccas styled her dark locks down and waved while the front of her hair swept across her forehead. She added some long and messy waves to her ‘do as well. Leaving little to the imagination, the fitness trainer barely covered her figure in a low-plunging swimsuit that was black but had a colorful pattern with butterflies and flowers on it. Her chest was nearly uncovered in the photo, showcasing plenty of cleavage for the camera. The bottom of the suit was just as revealing, sitting high on Luccas’ hips and exposing her defined hip bones.

She tagged the post in San Diego, more specifically in the Ocean Beach neighborhood.

In the caption of the update, she kept things relatively simple, adding a praying hands emoji. She also tagged content creator Mike “Ohrangu” Tang and her makeup artist Cristina Pilo. So far, the post has earned over 65,000 likes and 500-plus comments in an hour.

“Absolutely stunning and gorgeous,” one fan raved, adding a number of flame emoji to the end of her comment.

“Best pic so far. You are an absolutely dream my dead,” a second Instagrammer beamed.

“You are the defintion [sic] of perfect. I hope to meet you one day to profess my undying love,” another loyal fan commented on the post.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Luccas stunned in another sultry outfit. She sported a floral top and a pair of high-waisted jeans for the post. In the caption of the stellar update, she tagged Fashion Nova, crediting them for the outfit in what appeared to be a paid partnership.