‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Claps Back At Fan Who Suggests She Rekindle Her Friendship With Lisa Vanderpump

Kyle Richards also comments on Teddi Mellencamp being bad for her.

Kyle Richards as currently adhering to a “shelter at home” order with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and their kids, and as the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star adjusts to spending nearly every waking moment inside her Encino, California home, she’s been staying quite active on her social media pages.

As she and her co-stars prepared for the upcoming Season 10 premiere of their hit Bravo show days ago, Richards shared a new post on Instagram and in the comments section of the post, she reacted to a fan who said they wouldn’t be watching the new episodes before suggesting she reconcile with Lisa Vanderpump and claiming that Teddi Mellencamp was bad for her.

“I love you Kyle but I can not bring myself to watch this season,” the fan wrote, according to a report shared by All About the Real Housewives on March 20. “This show has become very in genuine [sic]. Rekindle the genuine relationship you had with Lisa [Vanderpump.] Teddi [Mellencamp] is not good for you. Very sad.”

Richards and Vanderpump were close friends for many years before Richards seemingly suggested Vanderpump was responsible for a leaked story about their co-star, Dorit Kemsley, during the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which accused Kemsley of abandoning the dog she adopted from Vanderpump’s animal rescue center.

As for Mellencamp, she and Richards have grown close since she was added to the cast two years ago and recently, after Mellencamp welcomed her third child with husband Edwin Arroyave, Richards visited Mellencamp in the hospital and at her home, where she shared photos of herself and Mellencamp’s daughter, baby Dove.

After reading what her critical follower had to say, Richards clapped back, asking, “How do you know what is good for me?”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Richards recently opened up about a run-in she and Vanderpump had at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Speaking about the reunion with her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star at BravoCon, via People magazine, Richards said the two of them had come face-to-face just one week prior to the New York City event.

“I bumped into her twice at Neiman Marcus and then I just bumped into her at a restaurant last week,” Richards said.

While Richards hoped the hostess would seat the two of them far away from one another at the unnamed restaurant, she wasn’t so lucky and ultimately, they were given tables in close proximity to one another at the venue, which Richards described as ” the tiniest restaurant.