Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason Pressures Jordan & Molly’s Worries Increase

Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital will bring more pressure for Jordan as she evaluates her options in dealing with Cyrus. Spoilers suggest that she will face quite a bit of pressure from Jason and others as she contemplates whether there’s a way out of this mess without ending up in prison herself.

During Tuesday’s show, Jordan did come clean with Jason, Sonny, and Curtis. She told them that TJ had been kidnapped and that Harmony was working for Cyrus. She also told Sonny and Jason about her undercover team and how they had manufactured evidence that was used in convicting Cyrus.

Cyrus is now demanding that Jordan find a way to have him released from Pentonville. Perhaps the easiest way to achieve that would be for Jordan to confess that she and her team planted the evidence that ultimately got Cyrus locked up. However, Curtis is understandably and adamantly against this option.

General Hospital spoilers from the sneak peek for Wednesday’s show reveal that this discussion will continue. According to SheKnows Soaps, Jason will do his best to reason with Jordan. His perspective may end up being useful here, as she’s panicked over trying to save TJ and Jason tends to look at things fairly objectively.

Sonny knows what Cyrus has over Jordan. The question is… will she accept his help to save her son? @1SteveBurton

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @MauriceBenard pic.twitter.com/srl8CJpjjD — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 24, 2020

As Jordan talks with Curtis, Jason, and Sonny to try to determine their next steps, General Hospital spoilers detail that Molly’s worries over TJ will escalate. So far, she has no idea where TJ is and she has not received any texts or calls from him since turning down his engagement. Sam has been trying to find TJ, but Jordan knows this and has misled her.

It seems unlikely that Jordan will confess, which means that she’ll probably have to work with Sonny and Jason to try to destroy Cyrus in some other way. In the meantime, General Hospital spoilers hint that Jason may use what he has learned to try to protect his own family.

Next week, Jason will be warning Sam about something. In addition, General Hospital spoilers suggest that he will try to put some distance between himself and Sam.

Now, it looks as if Jason might do this in order to protect Sam, Scout, and Danny from Cyrus and his team. Cyrus already went after Taggert’s daughter and Jordan’s son, so it’s not a stretch to think the mobster could go after Jason’s family as this war escalates.

How will Cyrus be taken down and when will TJ be brought home safe and sound? General Hospital spoilers tease that there is a lot more drama on the way with this storyline and it won’t be easy to win this war with the new mobster in town.