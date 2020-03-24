‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Release Delayed Until August, ‘In The Height’s Postponed Indefinitely

Warner Bros. has delayed the release of several of its biggest films scheduled for this summer.

News of movies delaying their releases continues as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. announced that many of their most high-profile releases, including Wonder Woman 1984 and In the Heights, have been postponed in response to the virus, according to Variety.

Wonder Woman 1984, which was originally scheduled to be released on June 5, will now be released on August 14.

“When we greenlit Wonder Woman 1984, it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and we are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on Aug. 14. We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then,” Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement.

As they announced the new release date for Wonder Woman 1984, the studio also announced that they were indefinitely delaying the release of three other films, inclduing In the Heights, the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical of the same name. That movie, which is from Crazy Rich Asians director Jon Chu, was originally set to be released on June 26.

Scoob!, an animated movie based on Scooby-Doo characters, and Malignant, a thriller from director James Wan, have also had their releases delayed.

The news comes just a week after movie theaters nationwide closed their doors in response to the virus. AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest theater chain, announced that they expected their theaters to be closed for six to 12 weeks beginning in mid-March, and other major nationwide theater chains declined to offer a time-frame for when their theaters may reopen.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. was particularly cautious about setting a new release date for the Wonder Woman sequel in part because it’s expected to be one of the year’s highest grossing films. The film’s budget was more than $180 million, so a profitable box office run is essential to the studio making a profit on the film.

The sequel is set to be directed by Patty Jenkins, who also helmed the first film. It will feature Gal Gadot’s Diana battling two new foes, played by Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, in the 1980s. The movie also features the return of Diana’s love interest from the first film, Steve Trevor.

In the Heights tells the story of Usnavi, one member of a sprawling Hispanic community in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan. The movie stars Anthony Ramos, who co-starred with Miranda in the hugely successful Broadway musical Hamilton.