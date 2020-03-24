‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Responds After Fans Notice Denise Richards Was Cut Out Of Her Instagram Photo

Kyle Richards is responding to claims of shade.

Kyle Richards gave a nod to the mandatory quarantine in Italy while discussing the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Instagram days ago and right away, she prompted controversy by sharing an image in which Denise Richards’ face appeared to be purposefully cropped out of a group shot.

On March 20, All About the Real Housewives shared Kyle’s post, which featured a caption in which the longtime reality star gushed over the people, culture, and food of Italy and said that her heart goes out to them as they continued to cope with the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

Also in the post, Kyle included a series of photos of her and her co-stars, including Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Sutton Stracke, which had been taken in November during a cast trip to Rome, one of which featured just the side of Denise’ face.

“Was it intentional that [Denise Richards’] face is cut off in the big group photo? Asking for a friend,” a fan asked.

“NOOO I choose the 10 photos then realized after,” Kyle explained.

Kyle also said in a second comment that she does not have any time to be so petty, especially with everything that is going on in the world.

“Seriously? I don’t have time for that petty sh*t right now,” Kyle shared.

While the trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hadn’t yet been released at the time of Kyle’s post, she told her fans and followers that the teaser clip would be released the following day and once it was, it appeared clear that Denise was targeted by her co-stars during production when she was seen crying about someone who was trying to destroy her family.

As fans may recall, this isn’t the first time Kyle has caused controversy on Instagram by sharing group photos from the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in which Denise was not seen. As The Inquisitr reported months ago, Kyle also faced claims of potentially hinting that Denise wouldn’t be included in the full-time cast when she shared a group image with just seven diamonds that didn’t include her co-star.

Months later, it appears that while Kyle was correct that there would be just seven full-time cast members, or diamond holders, it was Sutton who filmed episodes of Season 10 but was only granted a part-time position.