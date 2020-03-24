Daniel Newman Charged For Coronavirus Test After Presenting With ‘Mild Symptoms’ & Still Doesn’t Have Results

Daniel Newman, an actor who appeared in 10 episodes of The Walking Dead has not only struggled to get tested after showing symptoms for the coronavirus (COVID-19) but to get the results, according to People.
After recently traveling to Australia with a group of friends for Mardi Gras Pride, Newman, who featured as a member of Ezekiel’s (Khary Payton) Kingdom community in The Walking Dead, started to feel unwell.
“I was just in Australia with Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, and thousands of people from around the world for Mardi Gras Pride,” Newman posted to his Instagram account along with a picture of himself in a hospital bed.
He noted that during his stay in Australia he had become exposed to some sick people and later developed symptoms himself. Then, when a member in his group tested positive for coronavirus, he decided it was time to be tested as well. However, that turned out to be harder than expected, according to the star, as he called multiple hospitals and urgent care facilities in order to relay his symptoms, only to be repeatedly knocked back. Finally, one emergency room said that he had symptoms associated with the virus and was told to come in for testing.
Afterward, he was sent home to self-quarantine. In addition, he was told that even though he had undertaken testing, which had cost $9,116 to do, it would not be processed.
“I did all the tests and they told me because I have ‘mild symptoms’ the government won’t allow them to process my tests!” Newman claims in his Instagram post.
He then went on to explain that he was told that the healthcare system was ill-equipped to deal with the pandemic and that even though his symptoms matched, they would only be “allowed to process severe symptoms, elderly, or people recently in Italy and China.”
The actor then went on to criticize the government for not doing enough and being ill-prepared even though there was plenty of early warning regarding the coronavirus as it continued to develop in China.
“Why after almost 3 months since China is our country not prepared with tests, masks, hand sanitizer, toilet paper! Why after one day of shaky stock markets did they invest 1.5 trillion into the markets, but not the Healthcare system after three months!”
The actor then concluded his Instagram post by telling fans to be safe during the pandemic and to make sure they always following social distancing and hygiene suggestions at this time as younger people are certainly not immune to the virus.
As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were quarantined to a local hospital in Australia recently after testing positive for the coronavirus.