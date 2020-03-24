Laurence Bédard Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Sheer Romper

The Canadian model sizzled in her low-cut ensemble.

On Monday, March 23, Canadian model Laurence Bédard started off the workweek by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.8 million followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snap shows the tattooed beauty sitting on a carpeted floor. She struck a flirtatious pose by leaning against a white leather couch. Laurence placed one of her hands against the side of her head, as she gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a sheer, plunging romper adorned with a floral pattern manufactured by the clothing retailer Fashion Nova. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the low-cut ensemble. The revealing romper also showcased the model’s curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. Laurence accessorized the outfit with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a delicate gold pendant necklace.

The blond bombshell styled her short hair in tousled waves and a middle part. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application included sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. In addition, her nails were manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, the digital influencer, who has partnered with Fashion Nova, provided additional promotion to the company.

Many of Laurence’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are one extraordinarily hot woman. Love everything about your style,” gushed a fan.

“Looking gorgeous woman in every way possible,” added a different devotee.

“Oh my!! You are so beautiful,” said another follower, adding a fire, heart-eye, and pink heart emoji to the comment.

“That smile could light a million suns,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The social media sensation has not yet responded to the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed over 120,000 likes.

As fans of the model are aware, Laurence is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this month, the Quebec native drove fans wild by uploading a picture in which she wore a strapless black mini dress. That picture has been liked over 66,000 times since it was shared.