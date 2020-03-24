Tito’s Vodka Is Making 24 Tons Of Hand Sanitizer To Distribute During Coronavirus Pandemic

The distillery is now working to make industry-strength hand sanitizer.

Fifth Generation, the company that makes Tito’s Handmade Vodka, announced that staff at the Texas-based distillery are gathering everything needed to make a massive batch of hand sanitizer, Today reported. The first batch will yield 24 tons of hand sanitizer that will comply with health industry standards. While the company waits for the ingredients and packaging supplies to arrive at the distillery, staff are testing the hand sanitizer formula.

While we advise that you cannot use our vodka as a hand sanitizer, our distillery has been working hard to get all of the pieces in place to begin production on 24 tons of hand sanitizer that adheres to industry and governmental guidance. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/c5pTzVOvv1 — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 22, 2020

For hand sanitizer to truly be effective at killing germs, the product must have a minimum of 60 percent alcohol according to ProPublica. When people are not able to wash their hands, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection has set the standard to 60 percent alcohol for hand sanitizer. Hand-washing is still the best way to protect against the novel coronavirus. The CDC also said that brands like Purell and Germ-X replace alcohol with benzalkonium chloride as the active ingredient. This chemical does not work as effectively against many kinds of germs, and in some cases, it could simply slow the growth rather than kill germs.

Nearly three weeks ago, there were reports of consumers making their own homemade hand sanitizer using Tito’s Handmade Vodka. The brand, however, warned against using its spirits, which are only 40 percent alcohol, according to NPR. Using a higher alcohol content spirit, the company is now allowed to make hand sanitizer after recent changes made by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. Once the first batch is made and packaged, Tito’s plans to give it away to its community and those who need it most for free. Pernod Ricard, which makes Jameson Whiskey and Absolut Vodka, is joining this effort by making hand sanitizer in its West Virginia, Kentucky, Arkansas and Texas distilleries.

While healthcare professionals and regular consumers alike have been buying and using massive quantities of hand sanitizer, it is best reserved as an option for when hand-washing is not possible. For consumers, hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60 percent alcohol is best used when out for essential errands like grocery shopping. All people should increase hand-washing when possible and leave more hand sanitizer available to essential workers like healthcare professionals and those working in grocery stores. Shifting to hand-washing can help ease the burden that companies and states have had to take upon themselves. For example, New York has had to turn to state prisoners to make its own free hand sanitizer for public use. The goal is for inmates to make as much as 100,000 gallons of hand sanitizer per week. Companies have also significantly increased their production to meet demand.