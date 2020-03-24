Arianny Celeste Rocks Tiny Black Shorts, Boots And Cowboy Hat In Sexy Instagram Update

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste recently shared a sizzling snap with her 3.3 million Instagram followers that showcased her incredible physique. The picture was taken in Los Angeles, California, according to the geotag of the post, but Arianny was dressed in an ensemble that had a much more Southern vibe.

Arianny perched on a white structure with several varieties of cacti visible in the dirt behind her. She placed one hand on her exposed thigh and the other on the structure behind her as she gazed at the camera with a seductive expression on her face. She made sure to tag the talented creatives behind the shot in the picture as well as in the caption of the post.

Arianny rocked a pair of high-waisted hot pants that barely came an inch or two down her thighs, revealing a tempting amount of skin. The form-fitting silhouette of the shorts meant that her pert derriere was also accentuated, and she added a Southern flair with her knee-high cowboy boots. The brunette bombshell paired the hot pants with a simple black crop top that featured a straight neckline and thin straps stretching over her shoulders.

The stunner finished off the ensemble with several additional accessories beyond her choice of footwear. Around her wrist, she wore the mixed metal bracelets that she has frequently been spotted in on her Instagram page. Around her neck, she layered several necklaces to draw attention to her chest. Atop her long brunette locks, she placed a black cowboy hat that carried on the western vibe of the look.

Arianny’s face was perfectly positioned in the sunlight, and she was positively glowing in the breathtaking snap. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 4,800 likes within just 31 minutes. Many of her followers took to the comments section to shower the bombshell with compliments.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan said.

“Bomb.com is what this is,” another follower commented.

“Super hot photo shoot darling,” one fan added.

“You look beautiful and gorgeous honey,” another said.

Arianny has been tantalizing her eager Instagram followers while she’s staying at home in self-isolation by sharing both sizzling recent snaps and throwbacks from when she did photoshoots abroad. In one of her latest updates, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny went topless in a smoking hot shot that showcased her buxom curves to perfection. The stunner wore only a pair of jeans and glanced over her shoulder in the seductive pose taken at home in Los Angeles.