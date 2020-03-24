‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Takes Fans Inside $1.7 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Stassi Schroeder purchased the home in January.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are making the best out of their current home confinement.

Days into California’s “shelter at home” order, which restricts residents from leaving their home, unless it is absolutely necessary, the Vanderpump Rules couple is hard at work on the ongoing renovations at their $1.7 million Hollywood Hills home and keeping their fans and followers in the loops with the changes on their Instagram accounts.

In a post shared by Schroeder on March 24, she gave fans a look inside her and Clark’s new home, starting with an image taken in their stunning living room, which features large windows, high ceilings, and a massive chandelier.

In the first photo, dark wooden floors and dark furniture were seen, as was a large painting. In the second photo, Schroeder showcased her bookshelves, which were filled with plenty of books, framed pictures, and gold accent pieces.

Schroeder also included an image of her staircase in her post, which was lined with an iron railing, as she explained in her caption that she was sharing the pictures in an effort to inspire others who may be working on their homes amid the coronavirus spread and nationwide quarantine.

In the final photo of her post, Schroeder and Clark’s two dogs, Refund and Luda, were seen lounging on her hardwood floors near a pair of French doors, which seemed to lead out to either the front porch or a back deck.

Following the sharing of her post, Schroeder was met with a ton of comments from her fans and followers, including Jamie Lynn Spears, who was impressed with the progress she and Clark have made on the home.

“I can’t believe how much you have done in such a short amount of time, it looks so good!” she wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder’s new home with Clark is much different than the homes of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, much of which are located in the same area of Los Angeles.

During an episode of the show weeks ago, Schroeder said that while she hadn’t yet seen the interiors of the homes of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix, she felt that they were near-clones of the home of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney.

“I mean, everything is identical. I can’t remember whose house is whose,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder then wondered why none of her cast mates seemed to realize that they appear to be living in the “same house.”