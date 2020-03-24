Lyna Perez Flaunts Bare Chest & Red Thong Panties: ‘Let Me Keep You Entertained’

Lyna Perez left very little to the imagination in her latest Instagram upload on Tuesday. The model showed off some serious skin as she told her fans she wanted to keep them entertained during their period of quarantine.

In the sexy snapshot, Lyna looked stunning as she sported nothing but a pair of red thong panties. The model flaunted all of her enviable curves, including her ample bust, toned arms, and flat tummy as she went completely topless in the photo.

The brunette bombshell’s red underwear rested high on her curvy hips and showcased her round booty and lean legs in the process.

In the shot, Lyna is seen standing on a balcony as she overlooked a gorgeous skyline and empty streets below. A blue sky complete with white, fluffy clouds can also be seen in the pic.

The model wore her long, dark brown hair parted in the center and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the photo. The application included thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as dark brows. Lyna added a soft glow to her face using a pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the glam look with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Many of the model’s over 4.8 million followers went wild for the picture. Fans clicked the like button more than 54,000 times within the first hour after it was published to her feed. Admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 2,800 messages for Lyna to enjoy.

“So beautiful, no one else comes close,” one fan wrote.

“Ma’am you are so pretty,” another stated.

“You’re literally the most beautiful and gorgeous girl in the entire world,” a third social media user told the model.

“Have to admit the view on that balcony is very beautiful!” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing off her fabulous figure on social media. She often goes scantily clad in tiny ensembles such as plunging tops and skimpy bathing suits.

