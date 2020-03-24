Rita Ora Sizzles In A Tiny Red Bikini That Flaunts Her Curves

British pop star Rita Ora thrilled her 16.1 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, a sizzling quadruple update in which she showed off her fit physique in a skimpy red bikini. The post even included a smoking hot video showing off Rita’s curves. Rita mentioned in the caption of the post that the video was filmed by her sister, Elena Ora.

In the first snap, Rita stood with her body immersed in a pool of water. The background of the snap was luxurious, with metallic details and a neutral color palette, and Rita’s ensemble provided a burst of color. The bikini top she wore could barely contain her ample assets, and showcased plenty of tantalizing cleavage. She paired the top with matching bottoms that stretched over her hips and dipped low in the front, showing off her toned stomach.

Rita’s blond locks were pulled back in a messy bun with a few strands escaping to frame her face. Her hands were immersed in the water as she gazed off into the distance.

For the second snap, Rita found a luxurious seat poolside, and perched with a towel draped partially around her body. The position showed off even more cleavage, as well as a glimpse at the large tattoo on Rita’s back. The vibrant red hue of her swimsuit looked incredible against Rita’s bronzed skin, and she stared straight at the camera with her lips slightly parted and what appeared to be minimal makeup on.

The third snap in the Instagram series showed Rita immersed in the water with her wet hair plastered to her scamp, as she gazed up at the camera. And finally, the smoking hot fourth slide in the Instagram update showcased Rita as she floated through the pool. Due to the lighting of the space, the pool almost had a golden glow, and Rita moved through the water at a leisurely pace, showing off her toned physique in action.

The stunner’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 246,600 likes within just one hour, including a like from singer and television personality Adrienne Bailon. The post also received 2,131 comments from Rita’s fans.

“You’er so so so pretty! Hope you’re doing well and staying safe in this difficult time,” one fan said.

“Gorgeous,” another follower added.

“Swimming goddess,” another commented.

“Mermaid,” one fan said.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Rita treated her followers to a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the filming of a dance video for her song “How To Be Lonely.” The video itself shares footage of the dance rehearsal for the song, and Rita posted several snaps that showcased the sexy monochromatic white ensemble she rocked for the occasion.