Sofia Bevarly Takes A Dip In Tiffany Blue Bikini On Instagram

Sofia Bevarly’s most recent Instagram share showed her flaunting her fit figure in a gorgeous blue bikini. It’s been four days since the brunette beauty last sported swimwear, but yesterday, she figured she would treat her fan base of 1.4 million strong to another insanely sexy shot.

In the sun-filled photo, Bevarly posed in the middle of a gorgeous blue body of water that almost matched the color of the sky perfectly. She didn’t specifically tag her location in the image, but she appeared to be somewhere tropical. The girlfriend of Dan Bilzerian stood in deep water, flaunting her large chest in a tiny Tiffany blue bikini that was adorned with pearls. The triangle top also showcased her muscular arms and shoulders.

The Fort Myers native wore her long tresses parted off to the side, and it appeared as though she had just taken a dip under the water since her locks were soaking wet. She added a pair of dainty earrings, trying not to take the focus off her gorgeous figure.

Despite the fact that she was in the ocean, Bevarly also sported a striking application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, pink blush, and brow filler. In the caption, she told fans that she wished the future was as clear as the water, seemingly hinting at the COVID-19 pandemic and such an uncertain time.

The 23-year-old credited retailer Oh Polly for the skimpy bikini and also tagged her photographer. In a little less than 24 hours of the update going live, Bevarly’s fans have raved over it, clicking the “like” button over 54,000 times and adding over 500 comments. Most social media users commented on the FIU alum’s post to gush over her hot figure while countless others touched on the caption that was shared.

“You will have a beautiful future in the water,” one follower wrote, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“The future is definitely clear as mud right now. Hope everyone is healthy and safe. Hang in there,” a second fan pointed out.

“Super pretty. One of your best photos. Stay healthy,” another social media user chimed in.

“Seeing your new beautiful and lit posts always makes me so happy,” one more follower added.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Bevarly rocked a pink floral bikini that showcased her fit physique. In the photo, she playfully tugged at the strings on the bottom of her suit while posing in the middle of a gorgeous blue body of water.