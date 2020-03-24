Yanet Garcia Shares Stunning Side-By-Side Photo Comparison, Proves She Has Earned Her Curves With Hard Work

Brunette bombshell Yanet Garcia shared a side-by-side pair of photos via her Instagram page on Tuesday and her fans are going wild over them. Yanet detailed that the two photos were taken a decade apart and she was clearly quite proud of what she has accomplished via all of her hard work in the gym.

The first photo in the new Instagram post showed Yanet dressed in a denim mini skirt and pink crop top. She had on large hoop earrings and was wearing bangs at the time, looking very young. Yanet was quite slender in the photo, but it is easy to see that she has gone through a major transformation in the years since that initial photo was taken.

The second photo showed Yanet now with all of her sultry curves. Those who follow the Mexican model know that she generates a lot of buzz by flaunting her curvy backside and this photo showed Yanet showcasing that notable asset.

Yanet also wrote a lengthy caption for her post in Spanish. She noted that hard work pays off and said that her current figure is built entirely in the gym. Yanet encouraged people aspiring to build a similarly stunning figure to consider every decision they make in terms of what they eat and how they spend their free time.

In addition, Yanet urged her fans to enjoy the process, indicating that it takes patience. However, she promised, every day brings one closer to their goals. The brunette stunner also encouraged people to focus and not let anybody tell them that success isn’t possible.

More than 13 million people follow Yanet on Instagram and within just one hour, nearly 100,000 people had liked this new post. Almost 700 comments quickly appeared under the lengthy caption and people had a lot of love to share for this incredible pair of photos.

“Beautiful glow up Yanet,” praised one fan.

“Why are you so hot?” questioned another impressed follower.

“wow so much transformation,” detailed someone else.

“You were pretty and still are pretty. Of course you’re more mature now and have blossomed into a beautiful woman,” noted a different fan of Yanet’s.

Those who follow Yanet on social media know that she has been working hard over the past few months to build her own fitness plans to market to her fans. She frequently shares workout videos and flaunts her hard-earned curves in tight leggings and other revealing ensembles. Some might say, however, that this side-by-side comparison proves her points about fitness and motivation better than nearly anything else she could share.