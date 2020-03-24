‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Gushes Over ‘Solid Marriage’ To Husband Aaron Phypers, Talks Birthday Celebration

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are going strong, despite recent rumors.

Denise Richards may have faced a ton of rumors while filming the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but that doesn’t mean that she and husband Aaron Phypers are on the rocks. In fact, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Richards gushed over her and her hubby’s solid marriage.

Before opening up about her husband’s recent birthday, the 49-year-old actress and mother of three spoke about rising above what her cast mates were saying about her during the upcoming episodes of the show.

“I have a very solid marriage and my husband… we just rise above it,” Richards explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube on March 20.

While Richards and Phypers faced claims of having an open marriage throughout production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 and after, which Richards denied on Instagram, the couple remained united as they continued to act as a family with the two daughter Richards shares with Charlie Sheen, Sam and Lola, and the daughter she adopted years ago, Eloise.

According to Richards, she knows, after spending the past couple of decades in the Hollywood spotlight, that she can’t dwell on what people say about her.

“People will say what they’ll say and in the big picture, we can’t worry about that stuff,” she noted.

As for Phypers’ recent birthday celebration, Richards admitted that they weren’t able to have much of a party because there is such a lack of groceries in their area. As she explained, she would have loved to have presented her husband with a birthday cake but couldn’t find any flour to bake with.

“I’m still trying to figure out what to put a candle into because I cannot even bake him a cake. There is not even flour available,” Richards shared. “You can’t even find bread at the grocery stores where we’ve gone to. But that’s alright. We’ll get a cake another time.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Richards’ husband was happy about her reality journey after filming the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in late 2018. At the time, Richards participated in an interview with SheKnows, during which she revealed that she had a “really good time” with her co-stars and applauded the ladies for being “really welcoming” and fun.

Richards then confirmed that her husband, Phypers, who she married on a 2019 episode of the show, was a “good sport ” and “very supportive” of her new venture.