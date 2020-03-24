Australian Model Gabby Epstein Sizzles In Cutout Tube Top And White Boots As She Poses With Sports Car

Gabby Epstein shared a hot new update with her 2.3 million followers on Monday, March 23, in which she rocked a daring outfit while posing with a sports car.

The Australian model took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a photo that captured her in fronto the baby blue car, which was rented, as she noted in her caption.

Epstein rocked a revealing tube top that featured a large cutout in the middle that showcased a large amount of the model’s underboobs. The split separated the top into a thicker band that wrapped around her chest, further accentuating her cleavage, and a thinner lower band that hugged her slender midsection. The powder blue color of the top matched that of the car’s.

Epstein teamed her top with a pair of light-washed jeans that sat low on her frame, leaving her taut stomach exposed. The jeans were loose on her body and featured large distressed cuts in the knee area, adding an edge to her outfit.

The model completed her outfit with a pair of white cowboy boots, which wore over the loose pants of the legs. In her caption, Epstein revealed that her outfit was courtesy of Pretty Little Thing, a brand Epstein often partners up with and recently did an edit for.

For the photo, Epstein stood with her feet shoulder-width apart with her hands in the front pockets of the jeans, in a relaxed and cool pose. The blond bombshell shot a daring look into the camera as she stuck her tongue out for a sexy facial expression. The model didn’t include a geotag with her post to indicate her location.

Epstein wore her hair in a middle part and styled down in loose curls. The front of her hair on the right fell over her face, partially hiding her eye. Epstein also opted to wear makeup, including black eyeliner that gave her eyes extra depth.

The photo garnered more than 81,000 likes and over 850 comments in under a day of being published. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to compliment her outfit and beauty and to express their admiration for Epstein.

“Beautiful sexy outfit Gabby,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with different hearts and heart-eyes emoji.

“The car is beautiful. But you are MORE beautiful!” replied another fan.

“Gorgeous. Happy Monday! Best Wishes to you and your family. Be Safe!” a third fan wished her.

“Damn!! That shot hits different,” another user added, topping the comment with a fire emoji.