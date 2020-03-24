Jessica Weaver Shows Killer Cleavage In Unbuttoned Cherry Cardigan

Jessica Weaver captivated her Instagram followers with another insanely sexy photo that showed off her womanly curves. In the new update added to her feed today, the blond bombshell included two smoking-hot photos that left very little to the imagination.

In the first photo in the series, the model appeared on the top of a wooden bench, posing next to a set of white stairs. Looking straight into the camera, she opened her mouth slightly, showing a hint of her pearly whites. The model added a subtle but beautiful application of makeup that included brow filler, blush, mascara, and a clear gloss. The busty babe pulled her long, blond locks in a high bun, wearing her part in the middle.

The California cutie struck a seductive pose, spreading her legs for the camera as she covered up in a lacy black thong that showcased her thin thighs. Weaver added a pair of gray socks that went well over the knee. On top, the model opted for something just as sexy with an opened cherry cardigan that exposed her plump breasts. Weaver tugged at the bottom of the shirt, barely covering up her assets. She completed the look with a pair of square reading glasses that were worn on top of her messy mane.

The second photo in the set was just as hot only that time the model flaunted her bronze booty. Weaver added the pair of reading glasses on the bridge of her nose as well. In the caption, she teased a giveaway that was for two Amazon gift cards, asking followers for their best tips on how to handle being at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The post has attracted over 36,000 likes and over 1,300 comments in two short hours.

“I do puzzles read and exercise. Keep self healthy and mind,” one fan suggested.

“You are looking very gorgeous. Wish I could hug you gorgeous that would be worth more than anything. Stay safe gorgeous. Keep smile beautiful that makes my day so great to see your gorgeous face and the body wow,” a second Instagrammer raved.

“Wow your butt is beautiful! Stay busy with hobbies or start a new hobby. I build motorcycle parts in my shop,” a third social media user chimed in along with a series of flame emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Weaver sizzled as she struck a seductive pose on her bed, kneeling down and doing a slight body roll for the camera in the seconds-long clip that showed her clad in pink robe.