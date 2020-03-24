Sudden Loss Of Smell Is One Of The First Symptoms Of Coronavirus Infection, New Research Suggests

New research on the deadly coronavirus is suggesting that a sudden loss of smell, known as anosmia, is one of the first signs of a COVID-19 infection in just under a third of patients who tested positive for the disease. In addition, a number of those infected also claimed to have suffered a loss of taste as well as the anosmia.

According to Science Alert, leading ear, nose, and throat doctors in the United Kingdom — including the president of the British Rhinological Society Professor, Clare Hopkins, and the president of the British Association of Otorhinolaryngology, Nirmal Kumar — discovered the connection when studying the early symptoms of coronavirus patients in South Korea, China, and Italy.

“In South Korea, where testing has been more widespread, 30 percent of patients testing positive have had anosmia as their major presenting symptom in otherwise mild cases,” the two said in a joint statement.

Hopkins and Kumar added that the loss of smell and taste symptoms can often present themselves even when the more well known indicators of the disease, such as a dry cough, fever, and breathing problems, are absent.

“There have been a rapidly growing number of reports of a significant increase in the number of patients presenting with anosmia in the absence of other symptoms,” the statement continued.

Hopkins and Kumar also claimed that the new information could help identify silent carriers, i.e. those who pass on the virus despite showing few symptoms.

“These patients may be some of the hitherto hidden carriers that have facilitated the rapid spread of COVID-19,” they added.

Kumar added that young people in particular are likely to suffer from anosmia, even when feeling generally fine.

“In young patients, they do not have any significant symptoms such as the cough and fever, but they may have just the loss of sense of smell and taste,” he said.

Pedro Vilela / Getty Images

Kumar also pointed out that the research can help shed light on COVID-19 by suggesting that the virus lodges in the nose before making its way down to the lungs.

In response to the findings, the two have suggested that those who have lost their sense of smell or taste self-isolate for seven days in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus crisis continues to worsen despite lockdown orders in a number of countries. In the United States, New York has been particularly hard hit, with Governor Andrew Cuomo warning that cases in the Empire State are doubling every 3 days, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.