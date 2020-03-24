Khloe Kardashian Praises Sister Kim After She Defended Herself Against Taylor Swift

Khloe Kardashian let the world know that she is standing with her sister Kim Kardashian amidst her feud with Taylor Swift.

The Revenge Body star took to her Twitter page on Monday, March 23 to share her thoughts about Kim’s latest social media rant. The KKW Beauty founder recently clapped back at Swift after new footage surfaced regarding her conversation with Kanye West over his song, “Famous.” Khloe expressed on social media how pleased she was that Kim decided to defend herself against Swift.

“I was about to go take my a** to sleep but then I just say my sister post a couple tweets,” Khloe wrote on her personal page, per Hollywood Life. “Kimberly you betta!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Khloe then added several red heart emoji to her tweet. True Thompson’s mom then posted another tweet that mentioned that if she needed legal assistance with anything, her big sister would be the one that she would call. In her tweets, Kim mentioned how she used her skills from studying to be a lawyer

“Kim is my f***ing lawyer for life!!!!! My sister AND my lawyer!”

The feud between Kim and Swift began in 2016. Back then, Kim recorded a phone conversation between Swift and West regarding “Famous.” Based on the videos that Kim showed on her Snapchat page account at the time, Swift seemed to be on board with West talking about her in his song. What the video didn’t show, however, was how West neglected to tell Swift that he would be referring to her as a “b**ch” in his song. After seeing the video, Kim took to social media to clarify that she never admitted to not telling Swift about the lyric. She said that West changed the lyrics prior to it being released. The mother of four claimed that The full video of the phone conversation was released earlier this week and vindicated Swift’s claim that she didn’t know her character would be depicted in a negative way.

Kim and Swift both initially refrained from telling their sides of the story. Swift wrote on Instagram that, while the new video showed everything she had claimed over the past four years, she had other pressing issues to worry about. She then encouraged her millions of Instagram followers to “SWIPE UP to see what really maters.” The message was a link to the COVID-19 response website. The website is one way that people can donate to those who have been affected by coronavirus and COVID-19.

While Kim and Swift’s beef goes back about four years, the “Trouble” singer and West have a long history. Their feud began back in 2009 when West said that Beyonce, not Swift should’ve one an MTV Video Music Award.