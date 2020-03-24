Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Shows Off Enviable Abs In White Leggings

Yanita Yancheva flaunted her incredible abs on Monday, March 23, with a new Instagram update that saw her in a skintight workout set that placed all the focus on her chiseled physique.

The Bulgarian fitness model posted a snapshot in which she lowered her leggings to expose her abs and obliques. Yancheva rocked a mismatched set, including a pair of white leggings that sat high on her frame. She hooked her left thumb on the waistband to lower it way past her navel, showing off her six pack. The pants hugged her lower body, highlighting her toned legs and strong hips. The color of the yoga pants helped showcase Yancheva’s sun-kissed complexion as well.

On her upper body, the fitness model had on a lavender sports bra that featured thin straps. The top boasted a neckline that dipped into her chest, putting quite a bit of her cleavage on display. The sports bra had a thick lower band that wrapped around her ribs for extra support.

Yancheva paired her photo with two videos teaching how to get on a complete ab/core workout at home without the need for any equipments. The model has been using her social media presence, whose Instagram following is 1.6 million strong, to show how to stay fit during the lockdown many governments have imposed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first video, the model, with hands and feet down, lifted her body off the floor facing up, in a reverse tabletop pose. She then kicked her legs up and then to the sides in a way that engaged her abs and obliques. In the caption, she instructed users to do between 10 and 15 repetitions on each leg.

In the second video, Yancheva began the exercise by kneeling down as she sat back down on the floor on either side of her legs. She said the exercise can be done with or without using the hands for support.

The post has garnered more than 57,500 likes and over 310 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to thank Yancheva for the exercises while also praising her beauty and physique.

“Thank you for the exercises in this hard time [pink double-heart emoji. I wish health for you and your family!” one user chimed in.

“You are so perfect,” replied another fan, including a couple of fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Please keep posting!!! We need it now more than ever!!” a third fan added, topping the message with a string of blue heart emoji.