Denise Richards Was ‘Caught Off Guard’ By Affair Rumors, Says ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Was ‘Challenging’

Denise Richards is disgusted by her co-stars.

Denise Richards opened up about the dramatic trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on March 20.

In the preview, Richards was seen breaking down on the show as Lisa Rinna seemingly proclaimed that she and Brandi Glanville hooked up during a car ride with Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards. She said that the 10th season of the Bravo reality series was far more difficult than her first, Season 9, which aired last year.

“It was a challenging season for me, to say the least,” Richards admitted, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

Richards joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in summer 2018 and quickly hit it off with a number of her co-stars. Then, amid filming on the series’ 10th season months ago, rumors began swirling that she and Glanville had engaged in a months-long affair.

Richards said she was not expecting to be faced with these allegations during her time filming with the other women last year.

“I was very much caught off guard [with] the subject matter that seems to be in all the tabloids as of late,” Richards confessed.

Richards went on to slam her RHOBH co-stars for having the nerve to bring up the shocking rumors about the nature of her relationship on camera. Glanville, who previously also starred on the hit series, will only be seen in a guest-starring role during Season 10.

“I think it’s kind of disgusting that they even talk about it,” Richards said.

While Richards does not believe her cast mates were forced to discuss the illicit romance on screen, she says she was able to rise above the drama because she’s lived in the spotlight for so long and dealt with so much publicly. That said, she admitted that while she is strong-minded, she’s also human.

After being asked about the dramatic Season 10 teaser, Richards pointed out that trailers are meant to get people to want to watch a show. She feels the sneak peek at the upcoming new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills accomplished just that.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville have been at odds with one another in recent months. After facing weeks of rumors which suggested she was the one who had gone public with their alleged romance, Glanville volunteered to take a lie detector test on Twitter, seemingly to prove her innocence.