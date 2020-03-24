Denise Richards Was ‘Caught Off Guard’ By Affair Rumors, Says ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Was ‘Challenging’

Denise Richards is disgusted by her co-stars.

Denise Richards opened up about the dramatic trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on March 20.

After Richards was seen breaking down on the show as Lisa Rinna seemingly proclaimed that she and Brandi Glanville hooked up during a car ride with Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards, Richards said that the 10th season of the Bravo reality series was far more challenging than her first season, Season 9, which aired last year.

“It was a challenging season for me, to say the least,” Richards admitted, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

Richards joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in summer 2018 and quickly hit it off with a number of her co-stars. Then, amid filming on the series’ 10th season months ago, rumors began swirling which suggested she and Glanville had engaged in a months-long affair.

Speaking of the ongoing rumors, Richards said she was not expecting to be faced with any such claims during her time filming with the women of the hit series last year.

“I was very much caught off guard [with] the subject matter that seems to be in all the tabloids as of late,” Richards confessed.

Richards went on to slam her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars for having the nerve to bring up the shocking rumors regarding the nature of her relationship with Glanville, who will be seen only in a guest-starring role during Season 10, on camera.

“I think it’s kind of disgusting that they even talk about it,” Richards said.

According to Richards, her co-stars chose to discuss the rumors on the show but because she’s lived in the spotlight for so long and dealt with so much publicly, she was able to rise above the drama of the series. That said, she admitted that while she is strong-minded, she’s also human.

After being asked about the dramatic trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, Richards pointed out that trailers are meant to get people to want to watch a show, which she believes the trailer for the new episodes accomplished.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Richards and Glanville have been at odds with one another in recent months and after facing weeks of rumors which suggested she had gone public with their alleged romance, Glanville volunteered to take a lie detector test on Twitter, seemingly to prove her case against Richards.