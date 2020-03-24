‘Love Is Blind’ Renewed For Two More Seasons On Netflix, Fans Want This Popular Couple To Host

Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosted the first season of the Netflix dating experiment. Will they be back for season 2?

Live Is Blind is getting two more seasons on Netflix. The binge-worthy dating show was one of several shows given two-season renewals by the streaming site, TVLine reports. Now, fans have some ideas for the show’s second season.

Netflix posted a casting call announcement for the second season of Love Is Blind, which included footage from the show’s megahit first season, which took place in Atlanta, Georgia. Clips showing some of season 1’s most successful couples, including Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, and Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers were included in the teaser.

In comments to the post, several fans suggested that Lauren and Cameron, who married on the show when it was filmed in fall 2018, should have a role in the new season.

“Make Lauren and Cameron the hosts!!!!!” one fan wrote.

“I second that!” another wrote.

“Oh yeah! I approve so hard,” a third added.

Real-life married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosted the first season of the reality dating experiment, and they certainly know a good gig when they have one. On Instagram, Nick revealed that he and his wife will return for the second season of Love Is Blind.

“We’re back for season 2!!” the former 98 Degrees singer captioned the casting video. “I’m obviously hosting with [Vanessa Lachey] but who else will join us in the pods?”

Vanessa also shared to Instagram to admit that there were a lot of unknowns during the first season of the show.

“Going into our first season (and even while filming), none of us were sure how this ‘experiment’ would work out,” Vanessa wrote. “Three happy couples and a whole lot of fan love later, we get to do it all again!”

While reality TV production has been halted during the nationwide health pandemic, casting and auditions are open for Love Is Blind. The second season of the show will take place in Chicago and is expected to air sometime in 2021.

Love is Blind aired 10 episodes and a reunion special when it dropped on Netflix in February. The speed dating format of the show has been compared to the long-running reality shows The Bachelor and Married at First Sight, but it features a unique twist in which couples “date” while chatting in separate pods, then get engaged without ever seeing each other. The couples later move in together before their wedding day arrives.

The first season of Live Is Blind ended with several engagements and some tears on the wedding day as couples broke up. As of now, the show boasts two marriages, with a third relationship still going strong.

In addition to Love Is Blind, the Netflix reality show The Circle was renewed for seasons 2 and 3.