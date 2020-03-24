Nata Lee Flaunts Incredible Figure In Knotted T-Shirt & Bikini Bottoms While Sunbathing

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Monday, March 23, Russian model Nata Lee, who has often been referred to as ‘The World’s Sexiest DJ,” uploaded a tantalizing video for her 4.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The brief clip, film by the professional photographer Alexander Mavrin, shows the 21-year-old stunner sunbathing on a beach at an undisclosed location. The video shows the beauty laying with her legs spread on a lounge chair covered with a teal beach towel.

The clip begins with Nata tilting her head back and using her arms to prop herself up. She slowly lifted up her head and eventually looked off into the distance.

The professional DJ flaunted her fantastic figure in a knotted blue-and-orange t-shirt and a pair of neon pink bikini bottoms from the clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. The revealing ensemble showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and long, lean legs. Nata accessorized the casual look with aviator sunglasses and a sparkling belly button ring.

The blond bombshell wore her honey-colored hair in a slightly tousled style and did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She did, however, sport a trendy white-tipped French manicure, giving the look additional glamour.

The clip was paired with the song “River of Darkness” by The Midnight featuring Timecop1983.

In the caption, the social media sensation, who has partnered with Fashion Nova, provided additional advertisement for the company.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 280,000 likes. Many of Nata’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You’re one of a kind sweetheart nobody [is] as beautiful as you,” wrote one fan.

“Looking so beautiful and stunning lady with that hot sexy body [and] pretty smile,” added a different devotee.

“Hottest woman on the planet,” said another admirer.

“You’re too beautiful… gorgeous!” chimed in another Instagram user.

Nata has not yet responded to the comments.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a video wherein she wore a white bra and denim shorts. That post has been liked over 260,000 times since it was shared.