Joselyn Cano Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Black Plunging Bodysuit

American model Joselyn Cano gave her 11.4 million Instagram followers something to talk about Monday, March 23, when she shared a sizzling hot update that proved hard to be ignored. In the new upload, the bombshell showed off her ample assets and curvaceous figure in a sexy black bodysuit.

The brunette beauty was pictured in a skimpy bodysuit that clung to all of her curves. It featured a very deep v-shaped neckline that showed off her ample decolletage and thin straps that clung to her shoulders. The bottom part of the suit had high leg cuts that showed off plenty of skin — from her curvy hips to her slim waistline.

In the brand-new snap, Joselyn was sitting on the side of a bed. She posed by slightly angling her hip to the side, while tilting her head, looking down. As for the location of the photo, the model did not add a geotag in the post. She also did not mention anything about it in the caption, other than talking about the “pandemic.”

The 29-year-old kept her look casual and went jewelry-free. She styled her long hair straight and parted to the side, cascading down hr shoulder and back. As for her makeup, Joselyn sported thick mascara, shimmering eyeshadow, and darkened eyebrows. She completed her look by applying some pink color on her full lips.

Joselyn talked about the coronavirus situation in the caption of the post. She shared how she has been coping up with the situation while staying indoors. Instead of being “bored,” the model has been “taking advantage” of the quarantine period by spending time with “family,” being “productive,” “working out,” among others.

The new snapshot racked up over 174,000 likes and more than 2,900 comments in 20 hours of being live on her Instagram account. Many of her online admirers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her amazing body. Other fans didn’t have a lot to say and decided to chime in using their choice of emoji.

“Thank you for the reminder to be positive and do positive things. You are so beautiful in and out. I hope you the best and keep safe always,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“You motivate so much! Lord, you’re really incredible and so unbelievably gorgeous! You are one of a kind,” an admirer stated.

“Making use of reading books and gaming. Even during a pandemic, your beauty shines like gold,” a third Instagram follower added.

“What a beautiful woman with a beautiful soul. I think you’ve got it all,” a fourth social media user wrote.