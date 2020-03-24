Isabella Buscemi Flaunts Bodacious Booty In Gold Thong Bikini: ‘Take A Bite’

Isabella Buscemi lit up Instagram with another sultry shot that showed her clad in a skimpy bikini with gold accents. Since her time in quarantine, the model has been basically living in a swimsuit and the most recent update that was added to her feed was no different.

In the hot new update — which was taken in beautiful South Beach, Florida — the model struck a pose like a pro while maintaining her distance from everyone else. The Maxim model appeared outside, standing on a deck that was surrounded by trees. She offered a generous view of her backside to fans, while sporting a skimpy thong bikini that had a number of circular gold accents before the fabric dipped deep into her derrière. The ties on the top of the suit were visible from the back and appeared to be light orange.

Buscemi let a thin, tan skirt fall near her rear, exposing her perky bottom for the camera. A glimpse of sideboob was also on display, as well as her muscular shoulders and back. Turning her head to the side, the Los Angeles native parted her long locks down and straight as they fell across her back. The model closed her eyes, showing off her stunning application of makeup that included black mascara, blush on her cheeks, and light pink lipgloss. Ensuring her fans focused on her body, she accessorized with only a single silver watch on her left wrist.

In the caption of the post, she told followers “to take a bite” before posing what she called a “random” question — asking where everyone’s parents stored the medicine in their house. So far, the sexy share has welcomed plenty of attention, earning over 63,000 likes in addition to well over 1,200 comments in just a few short hours.

“If there anything more beautiful then [sic] a woman butt it would be her smile.. you have both my lady.. your [sic] gorgeous be young god’s creation,” one follower commented, adding a series of heart emoji.

“The good stuff was in the bathroom. Made for some good times!! Lol,” a second fan added.

“Stunning!! And in the kitchen at mine lol” wrote a third Instagram user.

This is hardly the first time the beauty has posed in a bikini recently. Late last week, The Inquisitr reported that the blond bombshell sizzled in another revealing bikini, that time in a tiny tiger-print two-piece bathing suit. She appeared to be lounging by a pool, soaking up the sun in the stunning social media share. That post also attracted a ton of attention from her followers.