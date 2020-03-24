Brazilian ‘Playboy’ Model Alana Campos Sizzles In Red-Hot Swimsuit In Throwback Photo From The Maldives

Alana Campos took to her Instagram feed on Tuesday, March 24, to share a throwback photo from a getaway to South Asia.

The Brazilian Playboy model teased her 600,000-plus followers with a swimsuit snapshot that showcased her summer tan and flawless figure. Campos exuded Baywatch vibes in the red one-piece that boasted a neckline that dipped into her chest, putting her ample cleavage on display. The swimwear also featured spaghetti straps that went over her shoulders. The bottom included high-cut legs that sat above her hips, baring a lot of skin on her lower body. The stretchy fabric of the suit clung to her body, showcasing the slender midsection.

The photo showed Campos down in the bright white sand as she sat over her legs. Her knees were apart as she folded her arms across her stomach. The model tilted her head forward slightly as she shot a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips open and pouted in a seductive facial expression. The incredibly turquoise waters of the oceans glistened in the background, with a darker fringe separating the sea from the dark blue sky.

In her caption, which she wrote both in English and in her native Portuguese, she stated that she wouldn’t mind being stuck in the Maldives during the novel coronavirus lockdown.

The brunette bombshell held in her hand a bottle of an organic tanning oil by Brazi Bronze. Campos wore her dark brown hair swept over to the side. Her damp strands were styled down in natural waves that gave her the perfect beach look.

In under an hour of being shared, the photo has garnered more than 2,200 likes and over 50 comments, suggesting the post will continue to attract interactions in the coming hours. Instagram users took to the comments section to reply to Campos’s caption and to praise her beauty.

“I wouldn’t be mad either! Dream place to go!” one user chimed in.

“Can’t wait for summer! Good recommendation,” replied another user, trailing the words with a string of red heart emoji.

“Hottest overload!” a third fan added, following the comment with an astonished face and an upside-down smiley.

During the pandemic of COVID-19, Campos has given her fans something to look at with throwback swimsuit photos. She recently posted another shot in which she rocked a white two-piece. She paired the photo with a lengthy caption of an inspirational quote that focused on the lessons we should try to learn from the virus outbreak.