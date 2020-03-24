Kinsey Wolanski Shows Off Busty Assets In Barely There Navy Bikini

Blond beauty Kinsey Wolanski stunned her many fans on social media after she posted a snapshot of herself in a revealing bikini on Tuesday, March 24. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the photo with her 3.7 million followers.

The 23-year-old American bombshell took center stage in the snap and looked relaxed as she was captured sitting down on a wooden boardwalk with the ocean in the background. Kinsey held up a slice of watermelon, which added a bold pop of color to the shot, while an additional plate full of fruit sat on top of her right thigh. The model rocked just minimal eye makeup but otherwise went fresh-faced. Her long blond hair cascaded down over her shoulders as it was styled playfully in two loose braids. What caught most followers’ attention, however, was Kinsey’s revealing outfit that displayed much of her famous assets.

Kinsey opted to sport a tiny navy bikini top in the shot that did not leave much to the imagination. The swimwear bra, which tied around the beauty’s neck, was designed with triangle cups that struggled to contain her voluptuous figure as an ample amount of cleavage was exposed, as well a lot of sideboob.

Kinsey paired the minuscule top with a flowing white beach skirt. The garment, which featured a ribbed design, was high-waisted as it drew attention to the stunner’s flat core. The skirt was also designed with two slits that exposed Kinsey’s legs.

The bombshell finished the beachside look off with just two rings — one on each middle finger.

The hottie revealed that she is still in the Bahamas, particularly the Exumas Island district, as her plans of returning back to the States are currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the post’s caption, Kinsey stated that her version of social distancing means “no makeup, nails or hair washing,” before stating that she could “get used to it.” She additionally revealed that her outfit was manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online retailer that she is partnered with.

The post was received with instant support from thousands of Kinsey’s fans and accumulated more than 75,000 likes in the first 30 minutes of going live. More than 600 fans also showered the model with compliments and praise in the comments section.

“You are so amazing,” one user commented.

“You are so precious when you smile,” a second fan added.

“You are the definition of ‘beauty’,” a third fan chimed in.

“Natural beauty! Just like a dream,” a fourth user proclaimed.

As Kinsey has been on vacation for the last week and a half, she has shared several smoking-hot bikini snaps of herself. Just on March 23, she stunned fans in a bold red one-piece that displayed much of her killer curves, per The Inquisitr. The post garnered more than 230,000 likes.